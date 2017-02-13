Bournemouth Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online

Share this:

Bournemouth is desperate for its first win of 2017. Too bad Manchester City is coming to town.

The Cherries will host Manchester City on Monday at Dean Court in the Premier League. Fifth-place Manchester City can leapfrog Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham into second place with a victory. Bournemouth can keep pace with the Premier League’s mid-table pack and reduce the risk of a battle with relegation by defeating Manchester City.

Bournemouth has drawn two and lost four of its six games in 2017, conceding a league-high 16 goals.

Many eyes will be on Manchester City’s frontline to determine what future Sergio Aguero has with the club. Manager Pep Guardiola has benched Aguero the last two games in favor of Brazilian hotshot Gabriel Jesus, who has scored three goals in his first two Premier League starts.

Here’s how to watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester City online.

When: Monday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

