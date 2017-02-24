Brad Keselowski’s Cow-Loving, Beef-Eating Daughter Is In For Surprise

Share this:

Cows are cool. Beef is yummy. But try telling a toddler that they are the same thing.

Brad Keselowski will know what that’s like sooner rather than later, as his daughter, Scarlett, loves cows.

“We’ll watch videos of cows, and she just loves it,” Keselowski said Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway, via For The Win’s Michelle R. Martinelli. “She just sits there and stares at cows.”

But she also loves beef.

“She loves the cows, and she actually likes the beef too, so it’s going to be a really tough day when she figures out where beef comes from,” Keselowski added. “She’s going to end up being a vegetarian.”

Good luck, Brad.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images