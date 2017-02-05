Brad Marchand’s Impact On Offense Is Huge, According To Eye Test, Stats

Share this:

Tweet







If you’ve been following the Boston Bruins this year, it’s been easy to see just how important Brad Marchand has been for the offense.

Marchand has scored 13 goals and added 10 assists since the beginning of January, bringing his season totals to 23 goals and 31 assists. And of the Bruins’ 136 goals entering Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, Marchand has scored 16.9 percent of them.

Hear more about Marchand’s impact in the video from “Big Bad Bruins Live” above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images