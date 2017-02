Share this:

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Boston Bruins needed a spark, and they got one from Brad Marchand.

Just over three minutes into Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, Marchand fired a wrist shot in the top corner to give the Bruins an early 1-0 lead. The tally was Marchand’s 26th of the season.

To see the goal, check out Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images