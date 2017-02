Share this:

Tweet







The Bruins opened the scoring in the first period of Wednesday night’s road game against the Anaheim Ducks when defenseman Brandon Carlo tallied his fifth goal of the season.

David Backes got the puck off of the faceoff and passed it to Carlo for a shot from the point, and the puck found the back of the net.

To watch a highlight of the goal check out the Arbella Coverage Cam above.

Thumbnail photo from Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports