Brandon Carlo’s Heads-Up Play Keeps Bruins’ Penalty Kill Strong Vs. Canucks

The Boston Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, and they showed that Saturday.

The Vancouver Canucks had the man-advantage in the second period at TD Garden, but they didn’t get anything out of it thanks to Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. The Canucks were threatening in front of Boston goaltender Anton Khudobin, but when a shot went behind the net, Carlo had the wherewithal to get in front of the puck and in the passing lane, giving the Bruins the puck back.

Watch it unfold on the Arbella Coverage Cam in the video above.

