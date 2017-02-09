Brandon Marshall Doesn’t Believe Tom Brady Is Greatest NFL Player Ever

Share this:

Tweet







Feb. 5 was a historic night for the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots won their fifth Lombardi Trophy with a thrilling overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. After Brady’s already illustrious résumé added another Super Bowl championship, many hailed the Patriots QB as the greatest football player of all time. But New York Jets wideout Brandon Marshall doesn’t believe that to be the case.

“He’s not the best player ever,” Marshall told NJ Advanced Media. “No.”

Marshall believes there is a difference between “best quarterback” and “best player.”

“We get caught up in that whole discussion, that when a quarterback is playing really well, he’s probably the best in the business, and we think he’s the best player,” Marshall said. “And that’s not true. When I think about a player, I think about a guy that I can put at corner, safety, defensive end, a guy that I can put back on punt return, chase down kicks.”

So who should be in consideration for best football player ever in Marshall’s eyes? A pretty solid group of players, but a group that does not include Brady.

“I would put J.J. Watt in that discussion,” he said. “I would put Reggie White in that discussion. I would put Deion (Sanders) in that discussion. I would put Jerry Rice in that discussion. That would probably be impossible (to say for sure).”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images