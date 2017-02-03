Brandon McManus Gives Kicker’s Perspective On Stephen Gostkowski’s Ups, Downs

Share this:

HOUSTON — Stephen Gostkowski seems to have cured most of his early-season ills, but there was a time when New England Patriots fans weren’t sure he would.

In the midst of those struggles, Gostkowski confided in fellow kicker Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos. The placekicking fraternity is an exclusive one, with only 32 members at any one time, so McManus is one of the few people who can relate to what Gostkowski was going through.

McManus visited NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Super Bowl LI Radio Row to give his insight on the unique pressure kickers face and to demonstrate how to properly set up for a — hopefully — successful field goal.

