Brent Burns, Joe Thornton Among Sharks’ Leaders On Offense This Season

The San Jose Sharks so far have followed their trip to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final with another impressive season, and Brent Burns and Joe Thornton are big reasons why.

Burns (22 goals, 35 assists) and Thornton (three goals, 30 assists) have come up big all season on offense, so Boston Bruins fans should expect to see plenty of them Thursday night at TD Garden.

Hear more about the Sharks from NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson in the video from “Bruins Face-Off Live” above.

