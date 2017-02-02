Brett Favre Praises Tom Brady, Picks Patriots To Win Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







Brett Favre knows what it takes to be a great quarterback in the NFL for a long period of time.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer played 20 seasons in the league, during which he was selected to 11 Pro-Bowls, three All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl. He also threw for 71,838 pass yards and 508 touchdown passes, and holds the record for most consecutive games started by an NFL player at 321 (including playoffs).

Favre certainly ranks among the greatest quarterbacks to play the game, but he believes there are two quarterbacks who are undeniably at the top of the list. Speaking with For The Win, Favre said nobody has played the quarterback position better than Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

“I’ve always said that Joe Montana is the best QB I’ve ever seen play,” Favre told For The Win. “I would put those two on the top of the pedestal, side by side. There’s no other class. It’s those two.”

Favre went on to praise the New England Patriots quarterback for his longevity and competitiveness, among other things.

“He’s that good,” Favre said. “I’d like to tell you there’s some secret formula. But I think he’s just that good. He’s competitive, and that’s a key asset for anybody who’s been as successful as he has, in sports or the business world or anything else. Michael Jordan had it.”

“To me he’s in a class by himself with his competitiveness,” Favre said, “because it drives him to excel even more than the week before, the previous year. So you study harder, you demand more of yourself. It gets to a point where you can’t exceed the level you expect of yourself.”

Given Favre’s admiration for Brady, it comes as no surprise who the legendary gunslinger is picking to win Super Bowl LI.

“I think we’ve got two great teams with offenses that are executing at an extremely high level,” he said, “but I have to go with the Patriots simply because of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.”

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images