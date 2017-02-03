Broncos’ Von Miller Hangs Out With Cardboard Cutout Of Shirtless Tom Brady

Share this:

Von Miller makes a living destroying NFL quarterbacks.

The Denver Broncos linebacker has been giving signal callers nightmares since his arrival into the league in 2011. Since then, he’s been elected to five Pro-Bowls, three All-Pro teams and was chosen as the MVP in Super Bowl 50 last year.

On Thursday, however, Miller showcased a much friendlier side when he was seen hanging out with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Well, not the real Tom Brady. Instead, a shirtless cardboard cutout of the Patriots QB.

Von Miller is hanging out with his pal Tom Brady tonight. 😂 (via @sarahbarshop) pic.twitter.com/N6qixZz10z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2017

The cutout photo comes from Brady’s NFL combine in 2000, back when he was a draft afterthought. New England ultimately selected him with the 199th pick overall, and it’s safe to say things have worked out pretty well for both sides since then.

