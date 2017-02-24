Bruce Cassidy Cites Bruins’ Physicality As Key Factor In 4-1 Win Over Kings

Share this:

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Bruins could have come out sluggish, but the B’s earned a gritty 4-1 road win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Boston interim head coach Bruce Cassidy was impressed with his team’s effort, acknowledging their resiliency and will to win. Cassidy believes the Bruins’ physicality was a key proponent to the victory, as well as the play of backup goalie Anton Khudobin.

