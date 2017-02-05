Bruins’ Adam McQuaid Lands Huge Punch On Maple Leafs’ Matt Martin

Share this:

There were some fireworks during the second period of the Boston Bruins game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, and not the kind that ends in the lamp being lit.

Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid and Toronto’s Matt Martin dropped gloves at the 12:46 mark in the period and it did not disappoint.

Take a look.

McQuaid received his fourth major for fighting this season but also landed the knockout blow.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images