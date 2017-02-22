Bruins Aim To Extend Season-High Win Streak To Five Games Vs. Ducks

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are looking to extend their win streak to five games against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night in Anaheim. The Ducks have already beaten the Bruins at TD Garden this season, but the Ducks have struggled losing eight out of their last 13 games.

The Bruins will also try to get some help from former Duck Matt Beleskey as he returns to the lineup against his former team as Tim Schaller will be a healthy scratch Wednesday night.

For more information about Bruins vs. Ducks check out the video from “NESN Live.”

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images