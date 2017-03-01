Bruins Return Home, Down Coyotes 4-1 To Win Again Under Bruce Cassidy

Share this:

The Boston Bruins returned to TD Garden after going 3-1 on their West Coast road trip and earned another victory under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, as Boston defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Colin Miller opened the scoring in the first period. Then the Coyotes’ Peter Holland scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 in the second period, but the Bruins regained the lead after a shorthanded goal by Riley Nash and never looked back. David Backes and Brad Marchand also scored.

