Bruins Building Confidence, Finding Success Under Coach Bruce Cassidy

The Boston Bruins are riding high heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, and interim head coach Bruce Cassidy gives credit to his players building their confidence during their four-game win streak and the mood of the team coming off its bye week.

The Bruins are scoring four goals per game and allowing only 1.8 goals against under Cassidy.

Thumbnail Photo From Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images