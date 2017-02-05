Bruins Couldn’t Come All The Way Back In Wild Loss Vs. Rival Maple Leafs

Share this:

With the way things looked early in the second period Saturday night, it appeared as though the Toronto Maple Leafs would run away with a win at TD Garden over the Boston Bruins.

But the B’s overcame three- and one-goal deficits to make things interesting before ultimately falling 6-5 in a wild game.

Hear what B’s coach Claude Julien believed was the difference in the game in the video from “Bruins Overtime Live” above.

