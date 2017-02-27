Bruins Earn Important Road Win Over Stars To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins closed their road trip with an impressive 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Boston now is 6-1-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, and the team appears to be playing with a newfound level of confidence and swagger.

The Bruins will look to continue this style of play down the home stretch, as they only have 20 games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley and Sarah Davis break down the key win, as well as the upcoming NHL trade deadline, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.