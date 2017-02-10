Bruins Feature Slight Offensive Tweaks In Six-Goal Outburst Vs. Sharks

Share this:

Boston Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy said his team would look different in the offensive zone, and they wasted no time showing off those new changes Thursday night.

The Bruins were more active in the offensive zone against the San Jose Sharks, and the results through one game at least spoke for themselves, as Boston poured in six goals against the Sharks.

NESN’s Andy Brickley broke down a subtle offensive tweak, which you can check out in the Arbella Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images