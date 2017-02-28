Bruins GM Don Sweeney Confirms NHL Trade Deadline Prices Are High

Share this:

The Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at TD Garden, less than 24 hours before the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney stopped by NESN’s “Bruins Faceoff Live” to talk about the team’s stance heading into the deadline.

Sweeney said that he doesn’t expect the B’s to be very active between now and the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Wednesday afternoon, but he did admit that they are keeping an eye on things that they feel will help them going down the stretch and into the future.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports