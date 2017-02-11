Bruins Honor Super Bowl Champion Patriots At Saturday’s Game Vs. Canucks

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl celebration rolled on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins honored the Super Bowl LI champions prior to their game vs. the Vancouver Canucks. Notable players such as James White, Matthew Slater and Nate Solder were on hand for the festivities.

White, who many believe should have been the Super Bowl MVP, had the honors of dropping the puck.

The Pats also got to hit the locker room and take some pictures with the Bruins players.

The #Patriots are at @tdgarden for today's @NHLBruins game! Check out their visit on our Snap story. 👻: patriots pic.twitter.com/0Q8iZmRs1I — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 11, 2017

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who made headlines with his Roger Goodell clown T-shirt, was also featured on the kiss cam.

.@Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia gets in the Valentine's Day spirit 💋 💕 pic.twitter.com/C7SG8XGeAL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 11, 2017

The Patriots being the building might have rubbed off on the Bruins, who earned an exciting 4-3 victory over the Canucks.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images