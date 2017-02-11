New England Patriots

Bruins Honor Super Bowl Champion Patriots At Saturday’s Game Vs. Canucks

by on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 6:20PM
The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl celebration rolled on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins honored the Super Bowl LI champions prior to their game vs. the Vancouver Canucks. Notable players such as James White, Matthew Slater and Nate Solder were on hand for the festivities.

White, who many believe should have been the Super Bowl MVP, had the honors of dropping the puck.

The Pats also got to hit the locker room and take some pictures with the Bruins players.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who made headlines with his Roger Goodell clown T-shirt, was also featured on the kiss cam.

The Patriots being the building might have rubbed off on the Bruins, who earned an exciting 4-3 victory over the Canucks.

