Bruins Injury Update: Latest On Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask Entering Weekend

The Boston Bruins, it appears, dodged a bullet with injuries to arguably their two most important players.

Both center Patrice Bergeron and goalie Tuukka Rask were banged up coming out of Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Capitals. The Bruins announced Friday, however, that Rask would miss Friday’s practice for just a “maintenance day,” while Bergeron is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

The prognosis for Bergeron obviously isn’t ideal, but it could have been worse. Bergeron blocked a shot in the third period Thursday that left him in an obviously great deal of pain. He struggled to get off the ice and played sparingly for the rest of the game.

Rask, meanwhile, admitted to tweaking his groin, but the Bruins’ announcement of a maintenance day seems to indicate it’s not too serious.

The Bruins play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at TD Garden.

