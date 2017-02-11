Bruins’ Peter Cehlarik Could Make NHL Debut Saturday Vs. Canucks

Share this:

The Boston Bruins have made some pretty big changes of late.

Bruce Cassidy took over the reigns as B’s head coach Tuesday after the team parted ways with Claude Julien, and they also called up Peter Cehlarik from the Providence Bruins.

Cehlarik has accounted for 33 points in 40 games for the Bruins’ American Hockey League affiliate, and there’s a chance he could make his NHL debut Saturday afternoon against the Vancouver Canucks.

