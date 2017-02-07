Bruins Press Conference Live Stream: Claude Julien Out, Bruce Cassidy In As Interim Coach

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are set to tell the public all about their coaching shake-up.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will address the media Tuesday in a press conference, which comes in the aftermath of Claude Julien’s firing as head coach. Bruce Cassidy, who replaces Julien on an interim basis, also will speak to reporters.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston. It will air live on NESNplus, but if you can’t reach a TV, you can watch the press conference as it happens in the live stream window above.

