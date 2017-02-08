Bruins Relieve Claude Julien Of Coaching Duties Amid Recent Slide

Share this:

The Boston Bruins relieved Claude Julien of his head coaching duties Tuesday morning and announced that assistant Bruce Cassidy will take over as interim head coach.

Julien guided the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup in over 40 years in 2011 and brought them to another final in 2013. He amassed a 419-246-94 record in his nine-plus seasons behind the Boston bench but failed to make the playoffs in the last two campaigns.

The Bruins currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-23-6.

