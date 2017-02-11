Bruins Showing Encouraging Signs In First Two Games Under Bruce Cassidy

Share this:

It’s only been two games, but so far, so good for the Boston Bruins under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy.

The B’s had struggled all season long at TD Garden and with someone other than Tuukka Rask in net, but the Bruins are 2-0 under Cassidy with two home wins, the second of which came Saturday with Anton Khudobin in goal.

Hear what Cassidy told NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards about Boston’s 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the video from “Bruins Overtime Live” above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images