Bruins Unable To Overcome Mistakes In Wild 6-5 Loss To Maple Leafs

by on Sun, Feb 5, 2017 at 12:02AM
1,075

The Boston Bruins erased multiple deficits Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they were unable to come all the way back, eventually falling 6-5 to their division rival.

Despite having more shots, scoring chances, zone time and power-plays goals, the B’s were unable to overcome a second-period stretch where they surrendered three goals in two minutes.

Hear NESN”s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley break down the loss in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.

 

