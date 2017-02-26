Bruins Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins’ long road trip almost is over, but they still have one more game to focus on before they can return to TD Garden.

The B’s will be in Dallas on Sunday for a 12:30 p.m. ET matinee contest with the Stars at American Airlines Arena. That means B’s fans will catch a glimpse of former Bruin Tyler Seguin.

The B’s will enter Sunday’s game with a 31-24-6 record, which is good enough for 68 points and tie with the New York Islanders for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. The Stars are 24-27-10 and well out of the Western Conference playoff picture.

Here’s how you can watch Bruins vs. Stars online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images