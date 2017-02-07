BU’s Clayton Keller Scores Short-Handed Goal In 2017 Beanpot Semifinal Vs. BC

Share this:

The No. 3 Boston University Terriers got out to a 2-0 lead over No. 7 Boston College Eagles during their 2017 Beanpot semifinal game Monday night at TD Garden.

After the Eagles cut the lead in half they went on the power play when Terriers forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson was sent to the penalty box for holding.

Unfortunately for Boston College, they were unable to tie the score as Terriers freshman Clayton Keller scored a short-handed goal to give Boston University a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

Keller had a breakaway and dangled the puck for Eagles goalie Joseph Woll before going backhand through the five-hole for the score.

Check out the short-handed goal in the video above.