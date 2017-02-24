Caitlyn Jenner Has Message For Donald Trump, Calls His Presidency ‘A Disaster’

Share this:

Donald Trump has been President of the United States for a little over a month, but one public figure believes his presidency is already a mess.

Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video message for POTUS. In the video, Jenner extends her support for the LGBTQ community, which she believes Trump has failed to do.

You can hear Jenner’s full message in the video below.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Trump responds to Jenner’s message.

Thumbnail photo via Crystal Chatham/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK