Cam Neely, Jacobses Issue Statements On Claude Julien’s Bruins Firing

The Boston Bruins fired head coach Claude Julien on Tuesday in a huge change for the organization.

Julien was the NHL’s longest-tenured active head coach, having been behind the Bruins’ bench since the 2007-08 season. He also was the winningest coach in club history, with 419 victories in his nine-plus seasons with Boston.

Julien guided the B’s to a Stanley Cup title in the 2010-11 campaign. The Bruins missed the playoffs the last two seasons, though, and have endured some struggles so far this season.

Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will take over as the Bruins’ interim head coach.

Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs and Bruins president Cam Neely issued the following statements Tuesday on Julien.

Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs

“I want to thank Claude for his service to the Boston Bruins, and wish him and his family the best in the future. I am confident in the direction and vision that Don has for our team, and look forward to seeing the results on the ice.”

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs

“Claude Julien is the all-time winningest coach in Boston Bruins history, and my family and I join Bruins fans in thanking him for the many great memories that have come while he has been behind the Bruins bench.

As a management team, we set a high standard for ourselves, and I believe that our organization is moving in the right direction towards meeting and exceeding those standards.”

Bruins president Cam Neely

“These decisions are not easy, and Don has my full support. I believe that we have a better team than our results to date show. I also recognize that there are areas that we as a group need to improve upon.

“This decision does not in any way diminish Claude’s legacy as a Bruins coach. I would like to wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

