Cam Newton, Miranda Kerr Join Pee Wee Football In Buick’s Super Bowl Ad

Cam Newton won’t play Sunday in Super Bowl LI but the Carolina Panthers quarterback might have found another outlet where he can showcase his aggressive style of play.

Buick revealed its new Super Bowl commercial Tuesday and it features the 2015 NFL MVP quarterbacking a Pee Wee football team. Newton, along with both fans and coaches, winds up incredulously looking at a 2017 Cascada and 2017 Encore, as well as supermodel Miranda Kerr.

The commercial, slated to run during the first quarter of the big game, according to Automotive News, continues the automaker’s recent trend of creating ads which show people surprised that the vehicle they’re looking at actually is a Buick.

“Within our Buick voice, it’s very much like our Buick campaign. It’s just done so in a bigger way for the Super Bowl,” Molly Peck, Buick’s director of marketing and advertising, told Automotive News. “We’ll connect with people who like sports, who like Cam Newton. We’ll connect with people who just like advertising during the game.”

Buick also revealed that it will run a new ad within its campaign on Instagram Stories, a feature that allows users to post content that remains visible for 24 hours before they disappear. The new campaign kicked off Wednesday and runs through Tuesday, Feb. 7. The company was the first auto brand to feature ads in its Stories.

“We love to go into new territory for Buick. It’s part of our DNA as a brand,” Peck said. “You can see that in the vehicles we put out. We like to go where others aren’t. We like being first.”

Buick’s first ad campaign in Stories, which featured a 2017 Encore in San Francisco, concluded Tuesday.