Cardinals Place Franchise Tag On Chandler Jones; Is Long-Term Contract Next?

Chandler Jones is staying in the desert for at least another season.

The Arizona Cardinals placed the franchise tag on Jones on Monday, the team announced. The franchise tag figure hasn’t been finalized, but the tag for linebackers is expected to be around $15 million. The two sides can still agree to a new long-term contract, and the expectation is they’ll attempt to do so.

Johnson technically could still hit the market and sign with another club, but that team would have to give two first-round picks to Arizona to complete the deal.

Arizona acquired Jones from the New England Patriots last March in exchange for a second-round pick and offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper. Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals in 2016, recording 11 sacks with four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images