Carson Wentz ‘Frustrated’ To Be At Super Bowl LI As Spectator, Not Player

HOUSTON — For many, being a fly on the wall during Super Bowl week would be an incredible experience.

Not for Carson Wentz.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is in town making the media rounds ahead of Super Bowl LI, but despite the festivities set up around the city by the NFL, he’s not having much fun. That’s because he would much rather be getting ready to play in the game, rather than rubbing elbows with TV and radio hosts.

Wentz joined NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Radio Row to talk about what he’s trying to do to get the Eagles into the big game sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images