Cavaliers’ LeBron James Receives NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award

LeBron James is used to winning awards.

Now in his 14th season in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavalier star has won three NBA championships, four MVP awards and has been selected to 13 All-Star games.

On Wednesday, however, James received an award for his work off the court, the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award. According to a NAACP press release, ” the award is presented to individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics in addition to their contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.”

While the award is named after Robinson, James understands he is not in the same company as the Brooklyn Dodgers legend, or any other civil rights activist that paved the way. Rather, “he is just a byproduct of what they stood for.”

You can hear James’ full comment on the significance of the award below.

Good work, King James.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images