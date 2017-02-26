Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Look Like They Enjoyed Jamaica

Share this:

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian seemed to have enjoyed their recent vacation.

While the NBA’s All-Star festivities were taking place in New Orleans last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers center and the reality television star enjoyed some relaxing time on the beach in Jamaica.

Both Thompson and Kardashian shared some photos from their trip via Instagram on Friday.

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

❤️🇯🇲 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Kardashian recently finalized her divorce from ex-NBA star Lamar Odom and has been dating Thompson since September.

If you don’t get selected as an All-Star, Jamaica isn’t a bad place to spend your break.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images