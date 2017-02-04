Cavaliers Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

LeBron James can become the youngest player in NBA history to score 28,000 points Saturday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers superstar needs just 12 points to reach that benchmark.

The defending champions put their 7-8 month of January behind them when they thrashed the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-97 on Wednesday night.

The Knicks and Cavs have gotten attention off the court in recent weeks due to the trade talk swirling around Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and Cavs forward Kevin Love.

Here’s how you can watch Cavs vs. Knicks online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

