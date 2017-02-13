Celebrate Randy Moss’ 40th Birthday With Some Of His Greatest Highlights

Share this:

Tweet







Randy Moss celebrated his 40th birthday Monday, giving us an excellent excuse to share a few of the electrifying wide receiver’s greatest on-field and off-the-field highlights.

— Let’s start with the 65-yard touchdown bomb Moss caught from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the final quarter of the 2007 regular season.

In addition to helping New England secure the NFL’s first-ever 16-0 season, the score broke the single-season league records for passing touchdowns and receiving touchdowns, with Brady and Moss surpassing Peyton Manning and Jerry Rice, respectively.

— Next up: The impromptu interview that spawned a legendary catchphrase — “straight cash, homie.”

— For the third entry on this list, we turn the clock back to Moss’ wildly productive first stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

The wideout racked up an astounding 90 touchdowns over his first eight seasons in Minnesota, but one of his most memorable catchs in a Vikings uniform ended with another player — running back Moe Williams — carrying the ball over the goal line.

— Moss lit the league on fire during his rookie season in 1998, and he was especially explosive against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. He caught just three passes in that game, but all three went for 50-plus-yard touchdowns.

His final stat line: three catches, 163 yards, three scores. Craziness.

— Finally, we bring you arguably the best catch of Moss’ storied career: the ridiculous one-handed grab he made over superstar cornerback Darrelle Revis in 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images