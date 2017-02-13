Celebrities Butcher ‘Sweet Caroline’ In Sing-Along At 2017 Grammys

Share this:

Singing “Sweet Caroline” during the middle of the eighth inning is a Fenway Park tradition, so it’s not surprising that Boston Red Sox fans would take offense when the words to one of their anthems are butchered.

Enter comedian James Corden and the many celebrities who joined him in a karaoke version of the popular Neil Diamond song at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Corden brought a fake car into award show and conducted an impromptu sing-along of “Sweet Caroline” with Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Diamond himself, among others.

Unfortunately for all of those involved, most of the members of the carpool karaoke didn’t exactly know all of the lyrics.

As you can imagine, the Twitter reaction was swift and ruthless from Red Sox Nation.

If you're on the East Coast, and a Red Sox fan, and you don't know the lyrics to Sweet Caroline, you're not allowed in New England. #Grammys — Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) February 13, 2017

Neil Diamond: I'm sorry the famous people didn't know the words to Sweet Caroline. Or haven't been to a Red Sox game. #GRAMMYs — Ali Lieberman (@AliMLieberman) February 13, 2017

This is what happens when you don't pull a Red Sox fan into a Sweet Caroline sing along #GRAMMYs — Ellen Fleming (@WhatTheFlem) February 13, 2017

The artists at the #Grammys don't know the words to "Sweet Caroline" clearly aren't #BostonRedSox fans — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 13, 2017

Even the non-Red Sox-centric reactions were good.

When you don't know the words to Sweet Caroline and you're at a wedding and you feel bad so you try to fake it but nobody buys it. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GqhCugy3Cx — Mike Kelton (@mikekelton) February 13, 2017

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olson, however, thinks that the Panther faithful do it best.

I've heard 75k Panther fans sing that WAAAYY better! #sweetcaroline #GRAMMYs — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) February 13, 2017

Even with a majority of the A-listers not knowing the words, the performance still took people back to Fenway Park, including Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander.

Watching the #GRAMMYs right now reminds me of pitching in the 8th at #fenway #sweetcaroline — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 13, 2017

This reminds us, pitchers and catchers report Monday for spring training.

