Celebrities Butcher ‘Sweet Caroline’ In Sing-Along At 2017 Grammys

Singing “Sweet Caroline” during the middle of the eighth inning is a Fenway Park tradition, so it’s not surprising that Boston Red Sox fans would take offense when the words to one of their anthems are butchered.
Enter comedian James Corden and the many celebrities who joined him in a karaoke version of the popular Neil Diamond song at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Corden brought a fake car into award show and conducted an impromptu sing-along of “Sweet Caroline” with Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Diamond himself, among others.
Unfortunately for all of those involved, most of the members of the carpool karaoke didn’t exactly know all of the lyrics.
As you can imagine, the Twitter reaction was swift and ruthless from Red Sox Nation.
Even the non-Red Sox-centric reactions were good.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olson, however, thinks that the Panther faithful do it best.
Even with a majority of the A-listers not knowing the words, the performance still took people back to Fenway Park, including Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander.
This reminds us, pitchers and catchers report Monday for spring training.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube
