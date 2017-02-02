Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Named NBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Month

Share this:

Tweet







Isaiah Thomas is off to a pretty good start on his New Years’ Resolutions.

The Boston Celtics point guard on Thursday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were named Co-Players of the Month in the Western Conference.

Thomas certainly is deserving of the honor, as he averaged a league-high 32.9 points per game during a historic January. He also tallied 6.9 assists per game, shot 49.7 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

The 5-foot-9 point guard scored 20 points or more in all 14 of his team’s January games, notching at least 35 points in eight of those games topping the 40-point mark twice. The Celtics went 10-4 in that span.

Thomas has done most of his damage in the fourth quarter, where he’s averaging an NBA-best 10.5 points per game. The 27-year-old capped the month off with a 41-points effort in a win over the Detroit Pistons in which he scored a season-high 24 points in the final 12 minutes.

Thomas is the first Celtic to win Player of the Month since Paul Pierce in March 2012.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images