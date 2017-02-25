Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Rips Raptors’ DeMarre Carroll Over Flagrant Foul

Share this:

Things got heated between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors on Friday night, and Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas was right in the middle of the altercation.

During the second quarter of the Celtics’ 107-97 loss, Thomas drove to the hoop and was shoved in the back by Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll.

Scuffle breaks out between the Celtics and Raptors after Isaiah Thomas is pushed to the floor pic.twitter.com/NqplCSQT83 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2017

Carroll was assessed a flagrant foul and Thomas had some harsh words for the Raptors’ forward after the game.

“It was intentional,” Thomas said according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “Did you see it? Yeah, that’s not a basketball play by any means. Guys who aren’t factors in games do that. It is what it is.”

Thomas immediately got up and went to confront Carroll but was held back by his teammates. Both he and teammate Jae Crowder were given technical fouls during the incident.

“It’s not like back in the day where you can put your hands up and fight a guy,” Thomas said per Forsberg. “You can’t do that. But that was not a basketball play whatsoever, and that’s not cool that he did that.”

The Celtics led by 17 at that point, but the Raptors finished the half on a 7-0 run following the dust-up. Thomas was assessed a flagrant foul during that run for hard contact on Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan.

The Celtics and Raptors will not meet again during the regular season.

