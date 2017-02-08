Celtics Odds: Boston Looks To Win Eighth Straight Game In Meeting Vs. Kings

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics will be looking to close the gap on the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers with an eighth straight victory Wednesday night when they open a four-game western road trip against the faltering Sacramento Kings.

Boston hits the road after sweeping a four-game homestand to extend its current straight-up win streak to seven games ahead of Wednesday night’s Celtics vs. Kings betting matchup at Golden 1 Center.

The Celtics’ current tear marks their longest win streak since winning seven straight games in February 2013 and has moved the team to within 2 1/2 games of the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Celtics have continued to rack up the points, averaging 114.6 per game over their past seven outings. However, the team continues to produce inconsistently at the sportsbooks, where it has failed to cover in its past four outings and is 3-7 against the spread over its past 10 games.

Boston has produced a 16-5 SU record in 21 games overall since Christmas. However, much of that success has come on home court at TD Garden, where the Celtics have won SU in 13 of their last 15 games. The Celtics are just 3-3 SU and 3-2-1 ATS in their last six road dates, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

But the Celtics’ winning ways have finally started to pay dividends on the NBA championship odds, where they have rebounded to +2,000 after tumbling as far as +4,000 after a middling 13-12 SU start to the campaign.

It has quickly become another lost season for Sacramento, which has posted just six SU wins in 21 outings since briefly climbing into playoff contention during a 6-2 run in mid-December. The Kings are 2-9 SU and 3-8 ATS over their past 11 home dates, but they are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in the Celtics’ past four visits to Sacramento.

The Celtics keep busy following Wednesday night’s clash with a visit to Portland on Thursday before traveling to Utah to take on the Jazz on Saturday.

Following a brief two-game road trip, the Trail Blazers return home looking to avoid recording consecutive SU losses at Moda Center for the first time since Christmas. The Trail Blazers are 6-4 SU in their past 10 games at home, but they have covered in just four of their last 15 home meetings with Boston.

Utah rides a three-game SU win streak but has struggled in recent home dates against the Celtics, going 2-3 SU and ATS in its past five meetings at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images