Celtics Rank Fifth Among NBA’s Most Valuable Franchises At $2.2 Billion

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics are one of the most legendary and historic franchises in the NBA, and that notion is reflected in the team’s monetary value.

In Forbes’ annual rankings, the C’s were listed as the fifth-most valuable NBA franchise at a whopping $2.2 billion. The Celtics dropped one spot from their listing last year, but their value actually increased ($2.1 billion in 2016).

The New York Knicks came in at the top spot with a value of $3.3 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($2.6 billion) and Chicago Bulls ($2.5).

While the No. 5 spot certainly is impressive, there’s a good chance Boston could climb higher on the list in the coming years. The C’s currently are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, and their bevy of assets and future draft picks makes their future very bright.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images