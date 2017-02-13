Celtics Superstar Isaiah Thomas Is NBA’s Second-Most Efficient Scorer

Share this:

Tweet







Isaiah Thomas isn’t just a high scorer, he racks up points in an efficient manner.

Synergy Sports Tech tweeted a graphic showing the most efficient scorers in the NBA entering Monday’s games, and the Boston Celtics guard was No. 2, right behind Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

Updated look at the most efficient scorers in the @NBA: Gordon Hayward closing in on top-3, Kyle Korver & Thon Maker rise to the top. pic.twitter.com/fMYnShtT0x — Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) February 13, 2017

Thomas ranks second behind Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook on the league’s scoring list with 29.8 points per game. That’s also right behind Larry Bird’s single-season Celtics record of 29.9 points set in 1987-88.

Thomas is shooting better than 90 percent from the free throw line, too, and only Westbrook is averaging more fourth-quarter points per game.

The Celtics star has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate this season. Not only is he having the best season of his career, the Celtics are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Thomas’ improved play is one reason why many Celtics fans expect their team to advance to the second round of the playoffs or further.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images