Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics will look to extender their winning streak to four games Wednesday night at TD Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers will look to do the same, though, having one their last three games as well. This will be the third time the two teams have met this season, with Boston having won the previous two contests.

Both teams will be without key players on Wednesday night. Celtics guard Avery Bradley will be sidelined again with an Achilles injury, while rookie sensation Joel Embiid (knee) won’t suit up for the 76ers.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. 76ers online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

