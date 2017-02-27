Celtics Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics return to TD Garden Monday night for a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

The C’s will be on the second night of a back-to-back, as they notched a tough road victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Boston will hope to capitalize on a struggling Atlanta squad that has lost four of its last five games. The two teams previously met on Jan. 13, with the Celtics earning a narrow 103-101 win at Philips Arena.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Hawks online.

When: Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

