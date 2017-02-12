Celtics Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics continue their west coast road trip Saturday night when they take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Celtics had their seven-game winning streak snapped Wednesday by the Sacramento Kings but rebounded nicely with a 120-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The Jazz, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games and currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Jazz online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images