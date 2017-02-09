Celtics Vs. Kings Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will begin their four-game west coast trip with a Wednesday night date with the Sacramento Kings.

It will be a bit of a homecoming for Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, who was drafted by Sacramento with the last pick overall in 2011. Boston will be in good position to win its eighth game in a row as the Kings will be without their star center DeMarcus Cousins, who will be serving a one-game suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Magic online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

