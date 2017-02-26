Celtics Vs. Pistons Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will attempt to bounce back from their 107-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors when they take on the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Sunday.

Despite leading the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring, Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas could only manage four points in the final period against the Raptors on Friday. Thomas, however, torched the Pistons for 41 points during their last meeting, a 113-109 Celtics win on Jan. 30.

The Pistons won their first game out of the All-Star break, overcoming an 18-point deficit to defeat the Charlotte Bobcats on Thursday.

Boston has won two of the first three meetings with the Pistons this season, including a 94-92 win in Detroit on Nov. 19.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Pistons online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBA Sports Live Extra

