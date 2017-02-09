Celtics Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics arguably were playing some of their best basketball of the season before their current road trip, but their West Coast swing couldn’t have started much worse than it did Wednesday night.

The C’s turned in one of their worst performances of the season in a 108-92 loss to the DeMarcus Cousins-less Sacramento Kings, and they’ll be right back on the court Thursday with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers online.

When: Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images